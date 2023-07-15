Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 847,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,059 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 32,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of IFF opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

