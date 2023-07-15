Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 26,758 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 254.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

