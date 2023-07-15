Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 459,457 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1,463.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,457 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.05%. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

