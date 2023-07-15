Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 31,552 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,760,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,940,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,677,000 after buying an additional 1,153,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 877,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 531,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $467,986.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,175. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

See Also

