Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,118,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.