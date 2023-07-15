Slow Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

