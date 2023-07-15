Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.5 %

SONY opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

