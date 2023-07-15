SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Position Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,756 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,495,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 39,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,228,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

XRT opened at $65.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $423.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.