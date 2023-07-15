Stacy Bowman Sells 14,720 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $573,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,667.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12.
Chewy Trading Up 0.8 %
CHWY opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 316.58 and a beta of 0.88. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $52.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 658,639 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.