Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $7,453,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $6,548,130.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $6,236,580.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

