State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE KRG opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

