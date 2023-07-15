State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Twilio Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.