State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.13 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

