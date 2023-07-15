State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,657 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,057 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,399.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,416 shares of company stock valued at $550,738 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

