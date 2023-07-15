Stephens Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,756.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,019 shares of company stock worth $130,670. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 771.4% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.