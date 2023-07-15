Stifel Firstegy Lowers Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) to Hold

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 7.0 %

TSE PNE opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 103.85% and a net margin of 37.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0200208 earnings per share for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

