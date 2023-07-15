Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $16.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ProPetro from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 102.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

