Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam raised its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

