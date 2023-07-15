Stifel Nicolaus Raises Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $56.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. 888 reiterated an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

