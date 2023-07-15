StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

