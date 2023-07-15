StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

