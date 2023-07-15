Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

