Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $298.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

