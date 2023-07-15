Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

