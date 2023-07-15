Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.4% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 3.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 143.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 17.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 127,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

American Tower stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

