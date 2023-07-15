Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.