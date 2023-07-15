Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.