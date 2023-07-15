Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,572,000 after acquiring an additional 447,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

