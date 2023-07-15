Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.3 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

