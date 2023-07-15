Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10,376.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.65.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

