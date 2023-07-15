Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 877 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 868,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after purchasing an additional 811,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 677,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 336,809 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GCOW opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

