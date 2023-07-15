Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,915,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.