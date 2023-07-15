Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $524.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

