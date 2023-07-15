Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.10 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

