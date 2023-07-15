Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $240.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $244.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

