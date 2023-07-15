Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DNP opened at $10.17 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

