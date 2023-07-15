Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stellantis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.8 %

Stellantis Company Profile

Shares of STLA stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.