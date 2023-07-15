Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in CF Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $10,891,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

