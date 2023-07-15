Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TECS opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

