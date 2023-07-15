Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.00 million. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

