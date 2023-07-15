Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 13,058 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

