Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,010 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

