Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

