Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.15 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 717,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 334,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $28.92 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

