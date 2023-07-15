Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.27 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

