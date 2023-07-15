Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

