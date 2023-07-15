Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,067 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after purchasing an additional 664,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

