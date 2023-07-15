Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,079 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.23.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.56 and a 52-week high of $456.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

