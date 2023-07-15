Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 416 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

