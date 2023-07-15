Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,314 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day moving average is $217.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $238.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

